BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $974 million multifamily K-deal, K-726
* Expects to issue approximately $974 million in K-726 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUWAIT May 23 Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), one of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds, said it had incurred a loss of 312 million dinars ($1.03 billion) in the financial year ended in March 2016, according to the country's state news agency.
The loss was 0.2 percent of total assets, KUNA quoted a KIA statement as saying late on Monday, denying local media reports of bigger losses.
KIA rarely comments on its financial performance. Its statement implies the fund had assets of about $515 billion; the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, which tracks the industry, has estimated KIA's assets at $592 billion.
Among KIA's high-profile investments, it owns 6.8 percent of German automaker Daimler AG and a 4.8 percent stake in French nuclear power firm Areva SA, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In its statement, KIA said: "It is unprofessional to judge a performance of one year, during which the market was down." It said its performance for a 20-year period had been positive and outmatched other sovereign funds. It did not reveal its returns for the latest fiscal year ended in March 2017. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David Evans)
FRANKFURT, June 23 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven must wait over the weekend to see whether their takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker Stada has been successful, two sources familiar with the situation said.