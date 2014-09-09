(Adds quotes, background)
KUWAIT, Sept 9 Kuwait is suspending a programme
under which foreign winners of big government contracts are
required to invest in the local economy, its finance minister
said on Tuesday, as it tries to attract more overseas companies
to the Gulf state.
"We need to revise it," Anas al-Saleh told Reuters, adding
many international firms had been critical of the scheme.
"This is why we've frozen it to make sure it is not an
obstacle for those firms to come in."
He said new rules could be ready in about six months.
The so-called offset programme was introduced in 1992 as a
way of weaning Kuwait off its reliance on oil and gaining access
to new technologies and training.
According to a 2012 U.S. State Department Investment Climate
statement for Kuwait, offset obligations were applied to
military contracts of a value equal to or above 3 million
Kuwaiti dinars ($10.5 million), civil/government contracts of a
value equal to or above 10 million dinars, and downstream
oil/gas contracts.
Critics of the scheme said it favoured multinational
companies able to absorb offset costs by using economies of
scale, and required smaller exporters to divert precious
management resources.
"We need to revise it and then, later on, implement it with
a more moderate way which we believe will help inviting those
international firms," the minister said.
"I wouldn't see more than 6 months," Saleh said, when asked
when the new rules would be ready.
