By David French and Ahmed Hagagy
KUWAIT, Sept 9 Kuwait has suspended a programme
under which foreign winners of big government contracts are
required to invest in the local economy, its finance minister
said on Tuesday, as it tries to attract more overseas companies
to the Gulf state.
"It has been frozen temporarily. We need to revise it," Anas
al-Saleh told Reuters, adding that many international businesses
firms had been critical of the scheme.
"This is why we've frozen it to make sure it is not an
obstacle for those firms to come in."
He said that new rules could be ready in about six months.
One foreign businessmen said he was delighted with the news,
saying that the programme's red tape discouraged companies from
doing business in one of the world's richest countries on a per
capita basis.
Once seen as a Middle East trailblazer, Kuwait's economy has
marked time since the trauma of Iraq's 1990-91 occupation,
lagging behind more dynamic trade hubs such as Dubai and Doha.
Kuwait's leaders point to political deadlock in parliament
that makes it difficult to approve large projects involving
foreign investment. But many observers say that the government's
frequent personnel changes, layers of bureaucracy and general
ennui are also to blame.
The so-called offset programme was introduced in 1992 as a
way of weaning Kuwait off its reliance on oil and foreign
manpower, giving it access to new technologies and training.
OBLIGATIONS
Offset obligations apply to military contracts of a value
equal to or above 3 million Kuwaiti dinars ($10.5 million),
civil/government contracts of a value equal to or above 10
million dinars and downstream oil/gas contracts.
Foreign suppliers must invest 35 per cent of the contract
value in an approved offset business venture, according to the
website of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority.
Unlike offset arrangements in Saudi Arabia and the United
Arab Emirates (UAE), which have tended to be limited to military
contracts, Kuwait's programme applies also to civilian contracts
signed with Kuwaiti government entities.
Diplomats say the suspension disclosed by the minister
affected both defence and civil contracts.
Critics of the scheme said it favoured multinational
companies able to absorb offset costs by using economies of
scale and that it required smaller exporters to divert precious
management resources.
"We need to revise it and then, later on, implement it in a
more moderate way, which we believe will help inviting those
international firms," the minister said.
"I wouldn't see more than six months," Saleh said when asked
when the new rules would be ready.
Part of an organisation's offset obligation can be fulfilled
through the purchase of goods and services of Kuwaiti national
origin, according to a 2010 study by the National Bank of
Kuwait. But these purchases should not be related to the supply
contract that is initially subject to the scheme.
(1 US dollar = 0.2866 Kuwaiti dinar)
