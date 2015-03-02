(Adds quotes, comments on AUM target)
ABU DHABI, March 2 The Kuwait Investment Office
(KIO), the London branch office of sovereign wealth fund Kuwait
Investment Authority (KIA), is gradually reducing its overweight
stance on U.S. assets after keeping that position for seven
years, its chief executive said on Monday.
Osama al-Ayoub, speaking at a business conference in Abu
Dhabi, also said the KIO was going overweight on Europe because
of the European Central Bank's decision in January to use
quantitative easing, a radical form of monetary stimulus.
"This year, we're starting after seven years of
overweighting the U.S. market, we're starting to implement an
overweight of European markets and gradually reducing our
overweight to U.S. markets," he said.
"With all this liquidity (ECB president) Mr Draghi is trying
to introduce, assets will inflate."
The KIA is one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds
with about $548 billion under management, according to the
Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, which tracks the industry.
Ayoub also said the KIO believed the fall in oil prices
might create opportunities to invest in oil services companies
outside the Middle East and North Africa.
The KIO aims to double its assets under management over 10
years which translates to an annual internal rate of return of
7.3 percent, but this year will be "a very challenging year", he
added.
