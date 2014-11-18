Nov 18 Investment Dar, the Kuwaiti
firm which holds a stake in luxury carmaker Aston Martin, is
making a renewed legal push to secure ownership of a major asset
at the centre of its long-running restructuring process.
The case is a rare test of Kuwait's Financial Stability Law,
introduced in 2009 to assist debt renegotiations in a country
with opaque bankruptcy rules.
Investment Dar is an Islamic invstment firm which struggled
to refinance debt as the global economic crisis hit in 2008. It
has made several attempts to renegotiate terms under a 1 billion
dinar ($3.4 billion) debt restructuring plan agreed in 2011.
The firm has been embroiled in litigation over a stake in
Kuwait's Boubyan Bank, which it sold to Commercial
Bank of Kuwait (CBK) in 2008, with the right to buy it
back. CBK currently holds a 19.9 percent stake in Boubyan.
Investment Dar, which hopes to sell the stake to repay
creditors, said in a bourse filing that Kuwait's Court of Appeal
had referred the case to the Court of First Instance in the
Commercial Courts. It did not ellaborate.
This follows a separate court ruling in October which
reinstated Investment Dar's protection against legal action by
creditors, which it had lost in July.
Investment Dar defaulted on a $100 million Islamic bond
payment in 2009, leading it to restructure around $3.6 billion
in debt two years later.
For its part, CBK said last week it cancelled a proposed 120
million dinar capital-boosting bond due to "legislative and
technical issues".
CBK, which said in April it would convert into an Islamic
bank, added it had to cancel the bond due to time constraints.
(1 US dollar = 0.2912 Kuwaiti dinar)
