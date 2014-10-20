DUBAI Oct 20 Mezzan Holding, a Kuwaiti producer
and distributor of food and fast-moving consumer goods, said on
Monday it would float 30 percent of its stock in an initial
public offer, the country's first since the 2009 financial
crisis.
The company, whose revenue totalled 141 million dinars ($489
million) last year, said its existing shareholders would offer
88.95 million shares for sale. It did not say how much money
they sought to raise.
Mezzan has hired NBK Capital as lead manager and listing
advisor, and will proceed with the offer once Kuwait's Capital
Markets Authority approves its listing application, it said in a
statement.
Kuwaiti companies have stayed away from the IPO market since
the financial crisis, which caused the main stock index
to tumble 56 percent from peak to trough.
However in August, the CMA approved the delayed listing of
Viva Kuwait, the country's number-two mobile operator by
subscribers, which had conducted its IPO in September 2008.
(1 US dollar = 0.2885 Kuwaiti dinar)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)