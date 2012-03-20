DUBAI, March 20 Iran has assured Kuwait it will
not try to close the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route,
Kuwait's ruler said in remarks carried by state-run news agency
KUNA on Tuesday.
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah said Kuwait nevertheless had
been working for "a long time" on building up an oil stocks
outside the Gulf to ensure steady supplies to customers.
After threats by Iran that it could shut the most important
oil transit channel in the world, if Western governments stop it
from selling crude, Kuwait's emir and other Gulf leaders have
sought assurances that Tehran will not follow through with the
threats.
"(We) have contacted officials in Iran to ensure that no
action is taken to close the Strait of Hormuz," according an
English version of his remarks to Japanese press distributed by
Kuwait state news agency KUNA.
"We have received assurances from Iran that it will not take
this step," the emir said during a visit to Japan, one of the
Gulf oil exporter's biggest customers.
"For a long time, Kuwait has been working on providing a
stockpile of oil through its global companies outside the Gulf
region to ensure constant supply," he said.
Several Iranian officials have said Iran should block the
waterway in response to sanctions targeting its nuclear
programme. Western governments suspect Iran is trying to make
atomic weapons. Tehran denies this.
OPEC member Kuwait, which is producing around 3 million
barrels a day, ships all its oil exports through Hormuz.
FACTBOX-MidEast oil shipping risks, routes:
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall, editing by Daniel Fineren and
Reed Stevenson)