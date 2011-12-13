DUBAI Dec 14 Kuwait said Iran planned to
free soon two of its nationals held in the Islamic republic for
nearly a month on charges of spying, state news agency KUNA
reported late on Tuesday.
Kuwaiti media said last month that Iranian authorities had
arrested two nationals working for a private television station
at a town in southern Iran. It said the two were held on
suspicion of spying and illegal entry, charges denied by the
Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry.
KUNA quoted a Foreign Ministry source as saying that Foreign
Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Sabah had urged his Iranian
counterpart, Ali Akbar Salehi, during a telephone conversation
to help free the Kuwaitis.
"The minister, Salehi, promised to redouble his efforts,
asserting that they (Kuwaitis) will be freed within days," KUNA
said.
Relations between Shi'ite Muslim Iran and its Sunni Arab
neighbours have been strained following unrest in Bahrain by
majority Shi'ites, which Manama had blamed on Tehran.
Tensions also increased after the United States accused Iran
of planning to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in Washington
Kuwait earlier this year accused Iran of planting spy cells
in its territory. A Kuwaiti court earlier this year sentenced
three men - two Iranians and a Kuwaiti - to death for being part
of an alleged Iranian spy ring in a case that has strained
relations between Kuwait and Tehran.
Iran has denied the spying allegations and said it did not
interfere in Kuwait's internal affairs.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Louise Ireland)