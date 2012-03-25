KUWAIT, March 25 Kuwaiti coastguards arrested
seven Iraqi sailors on a fishing boat on Sunday, saying they had
trespassed into Kuwait's northern territorial waters, state-run
news agency KUNA said.
The sailors had been taken to the Marine Security Department
for investigation, KUNA quoted the coastguards' office as saying
in a statement.
Diplomatic relations between the neighbouring Gulf states
have remained fraught since Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait
in 1990-1.
Ties between the countries appeared to be improving earlier
this month when Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki and his
Kuwaiti counterpart agreed to resolve a standoff over war-era
debts.
Iraq has been keen to resolve some of its disputes with
Kuwait ahead of a March 27-29 Arab League summit in Baghdad, the
first to be held there since before the 1990 invasion.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Heavens)