Filipino Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre (C) presents to the media Kuwaiti Husayn al-Dharifi (2nd L) and Syrian Rajaf Zina (L), suspected to have links to Islamic State, during a press conference at the National Bureau of Investigations (NBI) headquarters in metro Manila, Philippines April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A member of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) unlocks the handcuff of Kuwaiti Husayn al-Dharifi, suspected to have links to Islamic State, as he is presented to the media during a press conference at the NBI headquarters in metro Manila, Philippines April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Kuwaiti Husayn al-Dharifi (R) and Syrian Rajaf Zina, suspected to have links to Islamic State, are presented to the media during a press conference at the National Bureau of Investigations (NBI) headquarters in metro Manila, Philippines April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

KUWAIT CITY Suspected Islamic State militants arrested in Kuwait and the Philippines were planning to carry out bombings against U.S. military forces in Kuwait, the Gulf country's al-Rai newspaper reported on Monday.

The suspects were also plotting a suicide attack on a hussainiya, or Shi'ite Muslim meeting hall, said al-Rai, which has close ties to the security services.

Philippine security forces arrested a Kuwaiti and a Syrian for suspected links to Islamic State on March 25, three months after they arrived in Manila.

Al-Rai said Kuwaiti security forces also arrested a Syrian chemistry teacher suspected of involvement with the plots.

A spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait referred queries to Kuwaiti authorities. Kuwaiti security officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kuwait, home to several U.S. military bases, suffered its deadliest militant attack in decades when a Saudi suicide bomber blew himself up inside a packed Shi'ite mosque in June 2015, killing 27 people. Islamic State claimed responsibility.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Janet Lawrence)