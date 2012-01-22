DUBAI Jan 22 Kuwait's Global Investment
House has laid off 17 percent of its staff, or 60
employees, across the region as part of cost-cutting measures at
the debt-laden firm, two sources said Sunday.
Most of the job cuts at Global, which is in talks to
restructure $1.7 billion in debt, will be in Kuwait, one of the
sources said. The company employed 350 people before the cuts.
Meanwhile, Kipco Asset Management Co (KAMCO) has
cut 39 positions out of a 120-strong workforce, two sources
said. The departures include the head of asset management at the
Kuwaiti firm.
"The cuts have been pretty much across the board and no
particular team or department has been spared," one source said
in reference to KAMCO. "There are some people who left before
the redundancy plan.
"Obviously, the market conditions have not been helpful for
most investment firms in the region and that has triggered the
lay-offs."
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman and Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran
Abocar)