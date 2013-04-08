KUWAIT, April 8 Shareholders in Kuwait Finance
House (KFH), the Gulf state's largest Islamic lender,
have agreed to a 20 percent capital hike, the company said on
Monday.
KFH had said last year that the bank plans to increase its
capital to boost capital ratios and fund expansion both at home
and abroad, as part of the bank's five-year strategic
plan.
New shares will be issued at 100 fils ($0.35) per share plus
a premium of 400 fils, the bank said in a bourse filing. The
Annual General Meeting was held late on Sunday.
KFH shares are now trading at 780 fils, down 1.27 percent on
the Kuwait bourse.
A capital increase could boost KFH's paid-up capital to
348.5 million dinars ($1.24 billion) from 290.4 million dinars,
Al Watan newspaper reported in November.
Kuwaiti banks have suffered since the global financial crisis
because of exposures to the local real estate and stock markets
whose values have dropped significantly, as well as to
investment firms which borrowed heavily in the boom years to
finance activity in the two areas.
($1 = 0.2853 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)