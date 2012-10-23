UPDATE 2-China's Shenhua, Guodian in power asset merger talks -sources
* Shenhua Group, China Guodian merger to be tabled later -source (Adds analyst comment, context)
DUBAI Oct 23 Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the Gulf state's largest Islamic lender, appointed veteran board member Mohammed Al-Khodairi as its new chairman, replacing Sameer al-Nafisi who has resigned, KFH said in a bourse statement.
KFH also said it accepted the resignation of Al-Nafisi from the board membership and appointed Hamad Al-Omairi as a board member.
The bank did not provide a reason for the resignation. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Shenhua Group, China Guodian merger to be tabled later -source (Adds analyst comment, context)
June 5 The private equity groups behind a hostile bid for Shawbrook Group said on Monday they had increased their offer price for the British challenger bank by just over 3 percent.