KUWAIT Nov 13 Kuwait Finance House (KFH) , the country's biggest Islamic lender, reported a 17 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analyst estimates.

Net profit rose to 39.3 million Kuwaiti dinars ($138.6 million) from 33.7 million dinars in the same period a year ago, the lender said in a bourse filing.

Five analysts in a Reuters survey had predicted 37.4 million dinars net profit on average for the quarter to the end of September.

