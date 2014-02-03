BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
KUWAIT Feb 3 Kuwait Finance House, the Gulf state's largest Islamic bank, said its 2013 net profit rose by a third and that its board had proposed a 13 percent dividend distribution and 13 percent bonus shares.
Net profit was up 32 percent to 115.9 million dinars ($409.69 million) compared to the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.2829 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: