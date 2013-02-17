BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
KUWAIT Feb 17 Kuwait Finance House (KFH) , the Gulf Arab state's biggest Islamic lender, reported a nine percent rise in full-year net profit on Sunday.
Net profit was 87.7 million Kuwaiti dinars ($311 million)compared to 80.3 million dinars in the same period a year ago, the lender said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 0.2823 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Editing by William Maclean)
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.