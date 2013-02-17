KUWAIT Feb 17 Kuwait Finance House (KFH) , the Gulf Arab state's biggest Islamic lender, reported a nine percent rise in full-year net profit on Sunday.

Net profit was 87.7 million Kuwaiti dinars ($311 million)compared to 80.3 million dinars in the same period a year ago, the lender said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 0.2823 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Editing by William Maclean)