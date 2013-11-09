KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Nov 9 Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the country's largest investment company by assets, reported a 21 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Saturday.

Net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 was 8 million dinars ($28.3 million) compared with 6.6 million dinars in the same period last year, a company statement said.

KIPCO, a major regional investment house with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies, said nine-month revenue rose 22 percent to 458 million dinars.

It reiterated it was on track for double-digit revenue growth this year.

"Providing we see similar performances in the final quarter, we will be maintaining the double-digit growth we have now achieved," said Masaud Hayat, KIPCO's CEO for banking.

