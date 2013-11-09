New Zealand stock exchange appoints Mark Peterson as CEO
WELLINGTON, April 10 New Zealand's stock exchange NZX Limited has appointed Mark Peterson as its permanent chief executive, it said on Monday.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Nov 9 Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the country's largest investment company by assets, reported a 21 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Saturday.
Net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 was 8 million dinars ($28.3 million) compared with 6.6 million dinars in the same period last year, a company statement said.
KIPCO, a major regional investment house with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies, said nine-month revenue rose 22 percent to 458 million dinars.
It reiterated it was on track for double-digit revenue growth this year.
"Providing we see similar performances in the final quarter, we will be maintaining the double-digit growth we have now achieved," said Masaud Hayat, KIPCO's CEO for banking.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Louise Heavens)
