KUWAIT Feb 18 Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest investment company, reported a
75 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, saying
its pay-television company OSN had performed especially well.
Net profit in the three months to the end of December was 14
million Kuwaiti dinars ($49.7 million), compared to 8 million
dinars in the same period last year, the group said in a
statement.
KIPCO, a regional investment house with stakes in media,
industrial, financial and real estate companies, added that its
board had recommended a cash dividend of 20 percent and a 5
percent stock dividend.
($1 = 0.2819 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)