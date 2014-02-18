KUWAIT Feb 18 Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest investment company, reported a 75 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, saying its pay-television company OSN had performed especially well.

Net profit in the three months to the end of December was 14 million Kuwaiti dinars ($49.7 million), compared to 8 million dinars in the same period last year, the group said in a statement.

KIPCO, a regional investment house with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies, added that its board had recommended a cash dividend of 20 percent and a 5 percent stock dividend. ($1 = 0.2819 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)