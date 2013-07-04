KUWAIT, July 4 Investment group Kuwait Projects
Co (KIPCO) said on Thursday it would bid for a stake
in Kuwait Health Assurance Co (KHAC)- the first such
announcement since the bidding process opened in April.
KHAC, which wants to sell a 26 percent strategic stake to
investors, aims to privatise expatriate health insurance and
associated medical care.
KIPCO, which made the announcement in a statement to the
stock exchange, is a major regional investment house that holds
stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate
companies.
Kuwait Investment Authority, the country's sovereign wealth
fund, set the conditions for the sale and opened the bidding
process in April.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by Stephen Nisbet)