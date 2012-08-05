KUWAIT Aug 5 Kuwait Projects Company Holding KSCC (KIPCO), the country's largest investment company, reported a slight increase in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.

Net profit in the three months to June 30 rose to 8.578 million Kuwaiti dinars ($30.42 million), a bourse statement said, compared to 8.502 million dinars in the same period last year. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)