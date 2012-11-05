* Q3 net profit 6.6 mln dinars vs 7.1 mln dinars yr-ago -
statement
* 9-mnth net profit 23.7 mln dinars vs 23.6 mln dinars
yr-ago
* Expects to meet FY targets despite difficult conditions
(Adds quote, detail, share price)
DUBAI, Nov 5 Kuwait Projects Company
(KIPCO), the country's largest investment company by assets,
remains confident of meeting its full-year financial targets
despite posting a 7 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on
Monday.
The firm, which has interests in media, industrial,
financial, and real estate companies, made 6.6 million dinars
($23.4 million) in the three months to September 30, versus 7.1
million dinars in the same period last year, the statement said.
It missed estimates by EFG Hermes, which forecast that KIPCO
would make a net profit of 11.2 million dinars in the period.
It gave no reason for the decline but the Q3 results were in
line with the company's expectations, with its financial
services, media and real estate investments continued to show
consistent levels of revenue growth, Tariq Abdulsalam, KIPCO's
chief executive for investment, said.
"Although our (nine-month) profits show only a slight
year-on-year increase, our companies are demonstrating a high
degree of resilience to difficult market conditions. If these
trends continue until year-end, then we can expect to meet the
financial targets we set for this year," Abdulsalam said.
Net profit for the first nine months of 2012 stood at 23.7
million dinars, a 0.4 percent increase on the 23.6 million
dinars reported in the prior-year period.
The increase was boosted by a 22 percent rise in total
revenue, with total assets also gaining to 6.4 billion dinars at
the end of September compared to 5.9 billion dinars at the close
of 2011.
Shares in KIPCO closed flat on Monday, maintaining
year-to-date gains at 32.5 percent, outperforming the wider
Kuwaiti bourse which hit an eight-year low on Sunday.
($1 = 0.2818 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Rachna Uppal)