KUWAIT, Feb 21 Kuwait Projects Company
(KIPCO), the country's largest investment company by assets,
reported a 19 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit and said
its media sector in particular had boosted earnings in 2012.
KIPCO made 7.6 million dinars ($26.9 million) in the three
months to the end of December compared to 6.4 million in the
same period the year before, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The result missed the estimate of EFG Hermes, which expected
a profit of 10 million dinars.
For the full year, the firm made 31.3 million dinars in 2012
compared to 30 million dinars in 2011.”
Profits rose in all of the company's core sectors, with its
broadcast company OSN showing a significant improvement, the
statement added.
KIPCO said its board had recommended a dividend of 0.02
dinars per share and five bonus shares for every 100 held.
($1 = 0.2825 Kuwaiti dinars)
