KUWAIT Aug 7 Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO), the country's largest investment company by assets,
reported a 11 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on
Wednesday and said it was on track for double-digit revenue
growth this year.
Net profit in the three months to June 30 was 9.5 million
dinars ($33.4 million) compared with 8.6 million dinars in the
same period last year, a company statement said.
KIPCO, a major regional investment house with stakes in
media, industrial, financial and real estate companies, said its
revenue growth may accelerate during the rest of the year.
Revenues in the first six months of 2013 rose by 23 percent to
307.6 million dinars.
($1 = 0.2848 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing
by Praveen Menon)