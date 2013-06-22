KUWAIT, June 22 Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO), the country's largest investment company by assets,
said on Saturday it had hired financial group Rothschild to
advise on an initial public offering of its pay-TV company OSN.
KIPCO, a major regional investment house with stakes in
media, industrial, financial and real estate companies, owns
60.5 percent of OSN and its Saudi-based partner Mawarid Group
has 39.5 percent.
"OSN's market position and potential for future growth has
created an opportunity for an IPO that we now want to explore
with our partner Mawarid Group," KIPCO's vice chairman, Faisal
al-Ayyar, said in a statement.
Earnings at OSN, which broadcasts in the Middle East and
North Africa, helped drive a rise in full-year KIPCO group
earnings in 2012.
"This is a feasibility study ahead of a potential float for
OSN for which Rothschild has been hired," a source familiar with
the matter said. "Once the company decided to pursue a
floatation, more banks will be involved in the deal," the source
added. Rothschild will not underwrite or distribute the IPO.
Rothschild had a similar role in the recently concluded
London listing of Abu Dhabi's Al Noor Hospitals.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall in Kuwait and Dinesh Nair in
Dubai; Editing by Toby Chopra)