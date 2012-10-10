KUWAIT Oct 10 In a luxury hotel suite, away
from prying eyes, twenty Kuwaiti female guests at a traditional
wedding party segregated by the sexes watch the men via a video
link.
The women snap pictures of the festivities on their cell
phones and swap stories about how they met their husbands and
their views on marriage. The contrasts between young and old in
the conversation expose a shift in society that has the
government worried.
"The most important thing now is getting a university
degree," said Noora al-Jaber, 28, who married seven years ago.
"The woman should get a good certificate and the man a
steady income. Only then can they think about marriage," she
said, as the women sipped fruit juice from champagne flutes.
The role of the family is extremely important in Kuwait,
where large clans forge blood ties that are essential not only
socially but also in politics and business.
But the marriage rate is falling: in 2011 there were 359
marriages per 100,000 inhabitants, a ten percent decrease
compared to 2007, according to figures from the Ministry of
Justice. Around 70 percent of the marriages were between two
nationals of the Gulf Arab state, which is home to 1.2 million
Kuwaitis and 2.4 million foreigners.
The government, which sees itself as the guardian of
traditional values and social stability, has shown its concern
about the trend with a campaign called "Marriage Comes First."
The campaign, launched in March by the Justice Ministry,
encourages Kuwaitis to think about matrimony before material
goods, studying, a career, travelling and having fun with
friends.
"You are right" to want all these things, say the brightly
coloured advertisements in local media. "But, MARRIAGE COMES
FIRST."
Ministry officials declined to comment on the campaign. But
the issue has potentially vast implications for the tiny oil
producer, including its effect on the birth rate and the role of
women and the family in what is still a deeply conservative
society.
The trend in the fertility rate has remained largely stable
since 2005, although it is down to 2.3 births per woman in 2010
compared to 3.5 in 1990, according to data compiled by the World
Health Organisation.
But this could change, reflecting a trend across the region,
said Mona Almunajjed, a Saudi sociologist who has written about
social demographics in the Middle East.
"In the long term it is very important because it is going
to affect the demographic curve. If women are becoming more
financially independent, and marrying later, they are going to
have fewer children," she said.
A slower birth rate is not always a negative in countries
where the young make up a large proportion of the "age pyramid",
such as in the Gulf, said Leila Hoteit, a management consultant
at Booz & Company in Abu Dhabi.
"Given the large challenge they face to employ their youth,
a drop in birth rate is not necessarily a bad thing for
society," she told Reuters in an e-mail.
"The concern I would say is more around social factors: the
social cohesion of families."
MARRY EARLY
Although Kuwaitis live in a far more open social environment
than their counterparts in neighbouring Saudi Arabia,
relationships before marriage are largely taboo and people are
encouraged to marry early, usually in unions arranged according
to family ties and social status.
Polygamous marriages are not uncommon in Islamic societies
but only small numbers of Kuwaiti men have more than one wife.
Traditionally, up to a third of marriages have ended in divorce
and that figure has been rising in recent years.
At the ladies' gathering, accessed by an elevator shielded
by a wooden screen to allow the women to enter and leave unseen,
22-year-old Nour al-Rujaib said the pressure for women to marry
starts from around the age of 21.
"Girls want to get married so they can have freedom. We
cannot travel alone," she said, dressed in a red cocktail dress
and black high heels.
She said she was happy to marry early if the man could
afford for her to have a comfortable lifestyle.
The number of men getting married later than age 24 grew to
65 percent in 2008 from 61 percent in 2000, according to a
calculation based on statistics compiled by the United Nations.
For women, the number rose only slightly over the same
period, from 38 percent to 40 percent.
Some urban Kuwaitis say that attempts to encourage early,
traditional marriages belong in the past.
"Society is much more open than when I was a teenager. You
can socialize through the Internet, go travelling more easily,"
said 34-year-old Taiba al-Jaber, who caused uproar in her family
by insisting on marrying a man she had picked herself.
"I was Americanized. After the Iraqi invasion, our society
felt the American influence when the American troops came here.
We saw movies and soap operas. But back then I guess I was
already too open for my community," she said.
Her husband, a Saudi national who works in information
technology, finally convinced her father he was a worthy partner
after compiling a power point presentation on his family
heritage and income. They married in 2007, some seven years
after he first proposed.
VERY EXPENSIVE
Mohammed al-Muharib, a married 29-year-old naval officer
dressed in traditional white Kuwaiti robes, said marriage has
become too costly and troublesome for some men.
"Some of my friends just don't want to get married. It has
become far too expensive," he told Reuters outside the doors of
the male wedding party.
"We live in a society where the man bears the costs for
almost everything - the house, food, clothes, children, a maid,
cars, shopping," he said, counting off the list on his fingers.
Inside the hotel ballroom, men danced with swords to the
beat of traditional drums. The air was heavy with the scent of
bakhoor, special incense worth more than its weight in gold.
Some men do not want to be tied down, said his friend
Abdulmohsen al-Barjas, also 29, though he scoffed at that
concern.
"I think this idea is just propaganda. I am married and I am
free. Us two, we went to Dubai recently, we get to travel."
Many Kuwaitis still opt for a "traditional" arranged
marriage, with a courting period ranging from one week to
several months, mainly in the presence of family members.
The groom usually pays a cash dowry to the bride's family to
marry - sometimes amounting to tens of thousands of dollars.
DIVORCE RATE RISES
Compounding the marriage problem from the government's
perspective is a rising divorce rate.
The number of divorces rose 16 percent in the five years to
2011 to 172 divorces for every 100,000 inhabitants, according to
Justice Ministry statistics. Kuwait had the highest total
divorce rate among Gulf Cooperation Council countries, according
to a 2010 report by Booz & Company.
Kuwaitis say divorce and remarriage have become easier and
carry less of a social stigma. Nearly a quarter of those who
divorced in 2011 had been married for less than a year.
Health Ministry officials told Reuters they were considering
setting up pre-marriage counselling clinics to prepare Kuwaitis
for matrimony, rather than just testing them for hereditary and
infectious diseases as at present.
"What we need is a special centre outside the court for
couples to talk over their problems, but this is difficult in
our society, people go to their families instead," lawyer Waleed
al-Dousari said.
He sees himself as part lawyer, part counsellor, and handles
5-6 new divorce cases a month. When he started out six years
ago, the number was half that, he said.
Dousari said it is important to prevent divorce because the
close-knit nature of Kuwait makes separation an especially
disruptive force that pits whole families against each other.
"In our society, the problems that come after the divorce
can be even worse," he said.