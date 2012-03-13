KUWAIT, March 13 A Kuwaiti court suspended
publication of the privately-owned Al-Dar newspaper for three
months on Tuesday, ruling it was guilty of inciting sectarian
strife, the paper's editor-in-chief said.
The court also told Abdul Hussein al-Sultan, the paper's
editor-in-chief, that he had to pay a 1,000 Kuwaiti dinar
($3,600) fine or face six months in prison, he told Reuters by
telephone.
Al-Sultan said the court had objected to articles that were
supportive of Kuwait's Shi'ite Muslim minority. "They just
accused us of trying to fight the Sunnis," he said.
The newspaper was briefly ordered to cease publication
earlier this year.
But this was the first time it had been forced to shut down
for an extended period and that its editor had been threatened
with jail, al-Sultan said. He said the newspaper planned to
appeal the ruling.
Kuwait's Information Ministry had brought 135 cases against
the newspaper in the past three years, he added. The ministry
was not immediately available for comment late on Tuesday.
Although Kuwaitis enjoy greater freedom of expression than
citizens elsewhere in the region and have access to a
comparatively outspoken press, the state can censor publications
it deems morally offensive or a threat to national security.
Sectarian divisions have been cited by Kuwaiti politicians
as one of the most serious problems facing the tiny
oil-producing state.
Such tensions may have contributed to the resignation of the
government last year when a political crisis rocked Kuwait,
culminating in the dissolution of parliament.
Kuwait is particularly sensitive to developments in fellow
Gulf state Bahrain where the Sunni Muslim monarchy has launched
a crackdown on democracy protesters who are mainly Shi'ite
Muslims.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Osborn)