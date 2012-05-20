* Paper was banned for backing Shi'ites in Sunni-led states
KUWAIT, May 20 A Kuwaiti newspaper that was
temporarily banned for inciting sectarian strife was back in
print on Sunday, saying it would limit its coverage of protests
by Shi'ite Muslims in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Privately owned Al-Dar newspaper was suspended for three
months in March after a court objected to articles supporting
Shi'ite Muslim communities and activists in the Sunni Muslim-led
states of Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, its editor said.
Although Kuwait has largely been spared the sectarian
violence and pro-democracy uprisings seen elsewhere in the
region, it is concerned tensions could still erupt among its own
sizable Shi'ite minority.
Kuwaiti authorities have been closely watching Shi'ite-led
protests in Bahrain and unrest in the Eastern Province of Saudi
Arabia, home to more than two million minority Shi'ites.
"We will be careful, especially on topics about Saudi
Arabians and Bahrainis," Al-Dar editor Hussein al-Sultan told
Reuters.
"We will publish any articles about human rights in Bahrain
if Amnesty International or Human Rights Watch publishes
something. But we are not going further than this."
A spokesman for Bahrain's interior ministry referred
inquiries to officials at the information ministry, who were not
immediately available for comment. The information ministry
oversees regulation of local media coverage.
Shi'ites make up about one third of Kuwait's 1.1 million
nationals and vocal members can be found in senior positions in
parliament, media and business.
Although Kuwaitis enjoy greater freedom of expression than
citizens elsewhere in the region and have access to a
comparatively outspoken press, the state can censor publications
it deems a threat to national security.
In March a court told Sultan he had to pay a 1,000 Kuwaiti
dinar ($3,600) fine or face six months in prison over the
sectarianism charges. This was extended to a one-year suspended
prison sentence by a higher court on May 14, he said.
"If I have any other charges in the meantime, they will
apply the jail sentence," he said, adding that the paper had
asked Kuwait's highest court to scrap the jail penalty.
Lawmakers and analysts in major oil producer Kuwait have
warned of a rise in sectarian tensions in the country, citing a
series of cases involving Twitter.
A Kuwaiti Shi'ite charged with defaming the Prophet Mohammad
on Twitter as well as insulting the rulers of Bahrain and Saudi
Arabia will stand trial on Monday, according to his lawyer.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Andrew
Heavens)