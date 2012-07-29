July 29 Kuwait's M2 money supply growth
accelerated to a two-and-half-year high of 10.4 percent on an
annual basis at the end of June from 8.9 percent in the previous
month, the Gulf country's central bank data showed.
Bank lending to the OPEC member's private sector grew 5.0
percent year-on-year in June, which was the fastest growth rate
in two years, after a 4.7 percent rise in the previous month,
the data also showed.
KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY END-JUNE 12 END-MAY 12 END-JUNE 11
M1 change yr/yr (pct) 15.9 10.0 14.7
M2 change yr/yr 10.4 8.9 4.7
M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 8.6 8.6 1.9
Bank private sector claims yr/yr 5.0 4.7 2.3
KUWAIT C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS
bln dinars 7.311 7.365 6.118
change yr/yr (pct) 19.5 7.6 13.4
NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
official data.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by David Cowell)