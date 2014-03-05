March 5 Kuwait's M2 money supply growth slowed
to 7.8 percent year-on-year at the end of January from 9.5
percent in the previous month, central bank data showed on
Wednesday.
Bank lending to the private sector was steady at 7.3 percent
year-on-year in January.
KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY END-JAN 14 END-DEC 13 END-JAN 13
M1 change yr/yr (pct) 10.3 12.4 20.1
M2 change yr/yr 7.8 9.5 8.1
M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 6.8 8.5 4.5
Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 7.3 7.3 3.5
KUWAIT C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS
bln dinars 8.103 8.256 7.958
change yr/yr (pct) 1.8 12.6 21.4
NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
official data.