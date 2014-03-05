March 5 Kuwait's M2 money supply growth slowed to 7.8 percent year-on-year at the end of January from 9.5 percent in the previous month, central bank data showed on Wednesday. Bank lending to the private sector was steady at 7.3 percent year-on-year in January. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY END-JAN 14 END-DEC 13 END-JAN 13 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 10.3 12.4 20.1 M2 change yr/yr 7.8 9.5 8.1 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 6.8 8.5 4.5 Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 7.3 7.3 3.5 KUWAIT C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln dinars 8.103 8.256 7.958 change yr/yr (pct) 1.8 12.6 21.4 NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data.