Aug 12 Kuwait's M2 money supply growth rebounded
to 7.4 percent year-on-year in June from 6.1 percent in May,
which was the slowest rate since November 2012, central bank
data showed on Tuesday.
Bank lending to the private sector grew 7.0 percent, rising
from 6.2 percent in May, which was the slowest since September
2013.
KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY END-JUNE 14 END-MAY 14 END-JUNE 13
M1 change yr/yr (pct) 18.1 15.1 18.2
M2 change yr/yr 7.4 6.1 11.2
M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 3.5 2.9 8.9
Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 7.0 6.2 4.0
KUWAIT C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS
bln dinars 9.006 10.143 8.347
change yr/yr (pct) 7.9 14.1 14.2
NOTE: Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
official data.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)