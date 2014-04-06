DUBAI, April 6 Kuwait's National Industries Group has signed a memorandum of understanding to sell a 29.9 percent stake in Noor Financial Investment Co to an unidentified buyer for 28 million dinars ($99.43 million), the company said on Sunday.

National Industries owns 50.4 percent of Noor. The deal will bring it a profit of 7.5 million dinars, the firm said in a statement to the Dubai bourse. ($1 = 0.2816 Kuwaiti Dinars) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)