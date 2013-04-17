KUWAIT, April 17 National Bank of Kuwait , the Gulf state's largest lender, reported a flat first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations.

Net profit in the three months to the end of March was 81.3 million dinars ($285.5 million) compared to 81.0 million in the same period a year ago.

Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average predicted 77.7 million dinars of net profit for the quarter.

($1 = 0.2848 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)