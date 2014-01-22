DUBAI Jan 22 National Bank of Kuwait,
the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, widely missed
analyst expectations as it posted a 48 percent drop in
fourth-quarter net profit, Reuters calculated.
Net profit was $142 million in the three months to the end
of December, compared to $273 million in the same period a year
ago, Reuters calculated based on financial statements.
Three analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted 80.14 million
dinars ($283.2 million) net profit on average.
NBK reported a full-year profit for 2013 at $844 million,
down from the $1.08 billion recorded for 2012, a statement from
the bank said on Wednesday.
The bank said its board was recommending a cash dividend
worth 0.3 dinars per share and a bonus share dividend of 5
percent. This was the same as the dividend recommended for 2012.
($1 = 0.2830 Kuwaiti dinars)
