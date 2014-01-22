* Net profit for Q4 $142 mln vs $273 mln a year ago -
* Bank had one-off exceptional gain in 2012
* Bank sees improvement in domestic market
* NBK provides no update on new CEO
KUWAIT, Jan 22 National Bank of Kuwait
widely missed analysts' expectations as it posted a 48 percent
drop in fourth-quarter net profit, although the bank said its
full-year earnings reflected improved confidence in the local
economy.
Net profit for Kuwait's largest lender was $142 million in
the three months to the end of December, compared with $273
million in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculated based
on financial statements.
Three analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted 80.14 million
dinars ($283.2 million) net profit on average.
The bank didn't break its results down on a quarterly basis
but a statement on Wednesday said it made a full-year profit for
2013 of $844 million, down from the $1.08 billion recorded for
2012.
However, excluding the exceptional gain of $289 million
which NBK recognised in 2012 from its acquisition of a majority
stake in Boubyan Bank, annual profit grew 6.5 percent,
the statement added.
Profitability at NBK has been stymied in some previous
quarters by political instability in the country, which has held
up economic reforms and a 30 billion dinar ($106 billion)
development plan for big infrastructure projects.
But 2013 had seen the beginnings of a recovery in sentiment,
with NBK reiterating in its latest earnings that while
challenges remained in the domestic market, things were
improving.
"We have started witnessing some acceleration in the
tendering, award and execution of some of the large projects as
the government proves determined to advance the execution of the
development plan," outgoing Chief Executive Ibrahim Dabdoub said
in the statement.
There was no word on Dabdoub's potential successor at the
bank in the statement. He plans to step down later this year and
sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that his
deputy Isam al-Sager is the frontrunner pending regulatory
approval.
Loans and advances were $37.9 billion at the end of 2013, up
8.5 percent from a year earlier. Customer deposits reached $37.1
billion, a 10.2 percent rise.
NBK's board recommended a cash dividend worth 0.03 dinars
per share and a bonus share dividend of 5 percent. This was the
same as the dividend recommended for 2012.
($1 = 0.2830 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Additional Reporting by David
French in Dubai; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and Dinesh Nair)