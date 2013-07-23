* Q2 net profit 47.2 mln dinars vs 39.8 mln a year ago
* Analysts predicted 79 mln dinars on average
* Kuwait economic outlook seen improving - CEO
(Adds comments from CEO, context, shares)
KUWAIT, July 23 National Bank of Kuwait
reported a 19 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit on Tuesday, missing analysts' estimates, but the Gulf
Arab state's largest lender was upbeat on the outlook for the
local economy.
Net profit was 47.2 million Kuwaiti dinars ($165.7
million)in the three months to the end of June, compared to 39.8
million dinars a year ago. Six analysts in a Reuters poll had
predicted 79 million dinars of net profit on average.
Shares in NBK, which had been briefly halted on the stock
exchange before the results, were trading flat at 0820 GMT.
The economic outlook has been improving domestically, chief
executive Ibrahim Dabdoub said in a statement.
A 30 billion dinar economic development plan, announced in
late 2010, has been delayed by disagreements between the cabinet
and parliament, as well as by bureaucracy. But a more stable
political environment since late last year has fuelled hopes
that the OPEC state will push ahead with huge infrastructure
projects in the plan, to the benefit of Kuwaiti companies.
"We have started witnessing some acceleration in the
tendering, award and execution of some of the large projects,"
Dabdoub said.
"During the second quarter NBK led several large financing
transactions in the Kuwaiti market relating to public and
private sector projects, an indication of the overall
improvement in the economic outlook and business sentiment."
Parliamentary elections are set for Saturday after the
Constitutional Court found fault with the process leading up to
the last elections in December and ordered a new vote. Most
prominent opposition politicians are boycotting the poll,
suggesting those elected may be supportive of government
development plans.
At the end of the second quarter, NBK's total assets were
17.9 billion dinars, up 25 percent from the same time a year
ago. Current liabilities were 15.0 billion dinars compared to
11.5 billion a year earlier.
($1 = 0.2849 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)