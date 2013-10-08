KUWAIT Oct 8 A unit of state-owned Kuwait Oil
Company (KOC) will launch a tender later this year for the
construction of facilities to produce heavy oil at a cost of up
to 1.2 billion dinars ($4.2 billion), its chief executive said.
KOC, a division of Kuwait Petroleum Corp, also plans to
drill 260 wells in the Gulf Arab state during the 2013/2014
fiscal year at a cost of 600-700 million dinars, KOC CEO Hashem
Hashem said.
This is part of efforts to meet Kuwait's target of producing
4 million barrels of oil a day by 2020, he told reporters on the
sidelines of an oil conference late on Monday. OPEC member
Kuwait currently produces around 3 million barrels of oil a day
and exports around two-thirds.
KOC said last month it expects to produce far less heavy
crude from the Ratqa field and less light oil from the Jurassic
field by 2020 than originally hoped and did not answer questions
about whether it would reach its 2020 production target.
($1 = 0.2832 Kuwaiti dinars)
