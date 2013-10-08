By Ahmed Hagagy
KUWAIT Oct 8 A unit of state-owned Kuwait Oil
Company (KOC) will launch a tender later this year to build
facilities to extract heavy crude at a cost of up to 1.2 billion
dinars ($4.2 billion), its chief executive said.
KOC, a division of Kuwait Petroleum Corp, also plans to
drill 260 wells in the Gulf Arab state during the 2013/2014
fiscal year at a cost of 600-700 million dinars, KOC CEO Hashem
Hashem said.
This is part of efforts to meet Kuwait's target of producing
4 million barrels per day of crude by 2020, he told reporters on
the sidelines of an oil conference. The OPEC member currently
produces around 3 million bpd and exports around two-thirds of
that.
KOC said last month it expects to produce far less heavy
crude from the Ratqa field and less light oil from the Jurassic
field by 2020 than originally hoped and avoided questions about
its 2020 production target.
Kuwait is also considering building a petrochemicals complex
alongside a planned new refinery in order to boost the project's
income, the chief executive of Petrochemical Industries Co (PIC)
said on Tuesday.
Asaad al-Saad, CEO of the petrochemicals arm of KPC, told
reporters that PIC was studying whether it makes sense to build
the new Al Zour refinery and a petrochemicals plant at the same
time.
The studies are expected to be finished by the end of the
year, he said, adding that a stand-alone refinery project would
have only "modest" profits.
Kuwait attempted to expand its petrochemical sector several
years ago through a joint venture with Dow Chemical Co
but the project became a victim of the Gulf state's turbulent
political environment and it was scrapped.
Kuwait paid Dow $2.2 billion in compensation earlier this
year for pulling out of the project. It also shook up the
management of its state oil divisions, saying it needed to
inject new blood into a sector which brings in almost all of the
country's revenues.
It is expected to spend around 4 billion dinars on building
the Al Zour refinery which will be Kuwait's fourth and could
become the largest in the Middle East when it is built. British
engineering company Amec was awarded the project
management contract in December but it is unclear when
construction will begin.
The refinery is one of several large infrastructure projects
in Kuwait's 30 billion dinar ($106 billion) economic development
plan which was announced in 2010 but has faced delays due to
bureaucracy and political infighting.