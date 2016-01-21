(Adds details, background)
KUWAIT Jan 21 Kuwait's emir has said operations
and exports from oil fields jointly operated with Saudi Arabia
will resume soon, local media reported on Thursday.
"The resumption of operations and exports in joint oil
fields will resume soon. No matter what happens, we don't have a
disagreement with Saudi Arabia and even if there is one, it will
be resolved," Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah was quoted as
saying by Al Rai newspaper.
He did not elaborate on how obstacles to reopening the
fields would be removed.
The Al-Khafji oilfield has been shut since October 2014 for
non-compliance with new Saudi environmental standards. It is
operated by Al-Khafji Joint Operations Co, a joint venture
between AGOC, a subsidiary of state oil firm Saudi Aramco, and
Kuwait Gulf Oil Co.
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait also share the Wafra oilfield, which
has been shut since May 2015 by operating difficulties,
according to officials. U.S. oil major Chevron operates
the field on behalf of the Saudi government.
Before the closure, the Khafji field produced around 280,000
to 300,000 barrels per day, while Wafra has an output capacity
of about 220,000 bpd.
The remarks by the emir were made at a meeting with
newspaper editors, Al Rai reported.
The emir also said the government had to raise ultra-low
domestic prices of fuels and utilities.
"The government has to stop subsidies and raise the prices
of fuels, electricity and water," he was quoted as saying,
without giving details of when the changes might happen or how
large they would be.
Kuwait has been looking at a range of ways to cut state
spending and increase revenues to cope with declining oil
revenues due to lower crude prices.
(Reporting by Ahmed Haggagy; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)