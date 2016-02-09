KUWAIT Feb 9 State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp
(KPC) plans to sell loss-making assets to cut costs as low oil
prices pressure its finances, state news agency KUNA reported on
Tuesday.
Nizar al-Adsani, chief executive of KPC, was quoted as
saying the company had started efforts to sell its Europoort
refinery in the Netherlands and had decided to shut a fertiliser
plant of Kuwaiti unit Petrochemical Industries Co.
KPC's affiliates, including Kuwait National Petroleum Co and
Kuwait Oil Co, have already cut costs by 15-20 percent, he
added.
As part of the exercise, KPC plans to set up a company to
manage the integration of its new refinery at Al-Zour and a
petrochemical complex and liquefied natural gas facilities,
Adsani said.
(Reporting by Ahmad Hagagy, Writing by Reem Shamseddine,
Editing by Andrew Torchia and Alexander Smith)