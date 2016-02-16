DUBAI Feb 17 Workers are trying to fix a leak at a site where an oil well is being dug in northern Kuwait, state news agency KUNA reported early on Wednesday.

The agency quoted Saad al-Azemi, spokesman for the Kuwait Oil Company, as reporting that "no reading of any H2S gas leak from the incident" had been recorded at the oil field.

He said specialised teams were dealing with the incident.

Kuwaiti media published photos of a fire it said was burning at the scene. The Arabic-language al-Rai said photos of a large fire were circulating on social media. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty in Cairo; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)