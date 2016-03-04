By Rania El Gamal and Dmitry Zhdannikov
DUBAI/LONDON, March 4 Gulf OPEC member Kuwait
has changed the way it prices oil for Europe, trading sources
said, in a rare tactical move aimed at making its crude more
competitive as the battle for customers between OPEC and
non-OPEC rivals intensifies.
The European market, long dominated by Russian oil supplies,
has been neglected by major OPEC producers due to poor growth as
they focused on expanding Asian markets.
But as Russia moved aggressively into Asian markets and with
the growing global oil glut heating up the fight for customers,
OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq ramped up sales to
Europe, taking on former Russian customers such as Poland and
Sweden.
Large sales from Iraq's Kurdistan into Europe have added to
the competition over the past six months and now Kuwait - a
usually little-noticed seller in Europe - is both increasing
sales and making its crude more attractive.
"If we want to have a share in any market, we have to have
competitive marketing. That's what we are doing ... we have a
legitimate market share that we try to protect and develop," a
senior trading source familiar with the development said.
Trading sources said that from late last year the state-run
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) began pricing its European
exports against the dated Brent benchmark after years of
following OPEC's heavyweight Saudi Arabia in pricing its oil
against the Brent Weighted Average (BWAVE).
BWAVE is also used by Iran while Iraq is using dated Brent.
Over the past year, because of the way they are calculated,
barrels priced off dated Brent have on average been cheaper than
those priced against BWAVE.
"All you have to do is just to look at who the customers
like from the point of view of pricing. It is pretty obvious
that over the past year, they gravitated towards Iraqi and very
cheap Kurdish oil," a second trading source said.
While changing its pricing policy, KPC also started trading
more barrels on a spot basis in Europe, following the sale of
its Rotterdam refinery to trading house Gunvor.
Last month, a senior KPC official said Kuwait planned to
boost output this year and sign new export deals with European
customers despite "fierce competition".
The company is now estimated to be selling around 500,000
barrels per day in Europe on a term and spot basis, trading
sources say, covering some 5 percent of the continent's demand.
The move comes as Iran, OPEC's third-largest oil producer,
is also preparing to sell more crude to Europe after the lifting
of international sanctions in January.
Iran said this week it could consider a pricing improvement
for its crude sales to Europe by selling some spot cargoes at
the dated Brent benchmark, though it was sticking with BWAVE for
its term contracts.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Rania El Gamal, editing by
David Evans)