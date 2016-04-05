* OPEC, non-OPEC producers to meet on April 17 in Doha
* "The freeze will be done," OPEC delegate says
* Agenda suggest short meeting to rubber-stamp deal
* Kuwait official sees higher average prices in second half
By Ahmed Hagagy
KUWAIT, April 5 All signs suggest a meeting of
oil-producing countries on April 17 will deliver an agreement to
freeze output, Kuwait's OPEC governor and two sources said,
suggesting Iran's aim to raise supply will not scupper a deal
aimed at supporting prices.
The Kuwaiti governor, Nawal Al-Fuzaia, also said in a speech
at the country's oil ministry that she expected the oil market
to achieve a balance between supply and demand in the second
half of this year, leading to higher average prices.
"There are positive indications an agreement will be reached
during this meeting ... an initial agreement on freezing
production," she said. The OPEC governor is usually a country's
No. 2 OPEC official, after the oil minister.
Two other sources familiar with the issue said the
initiative remained on track, even though comments by Saudi
Arabia's deputy crown prince in an interview with Bloomberg last
week had dampened hopes of an accord.
"Yes, there will be a deal," said one of the sources, an
OPEC delegate from outside the Gulf. "The freeze will be done."
A Gulf oil source said he was confident of achieving a deal
at the meeting, to be held in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
A preliminary agenda seen by Reuters on Tuesday and sent to
invited nations by the meeting's host Qatar indicated
expectations for a short gathering lasting 4 hours, including
just 30 minutes slated for a debate on approving the deal.
An initial output freeze agreed in February has helped oil
prices rise to almost $38 a barrel from a 12-year low
close to $27 in January. Still, prices have fallen in recent
days on doubts that a wider deal will be reached.
Prices could go higher by the latter part of the year. The
Brent crude price is expected to average between $45 and $60 in
the second half of 2016 and until 2018, the Kuwaiti governor
said.
Fuzaia did not elaborate on what signs pointed to an
agreement in Doha, but said producers might agree to freeze
their output at February levels, or at an average of January and
February levels.
The original proposal in February by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and
Venezuela - members of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries - plus non-OPEC Russia, was for a freeze at
January's production levels.
On Iran's plans to increase oil output, which Tehran has
said it will not abandon, Fuzaia said rising Iranian production
was not in itself a problem.
However, there is a problem with Iran's ability to sell this
additional quantity into a saturated market amid weak demand,
she said.
Iran is looking to boost output following the lifting of
Western sanctions in January. Analysts including the
International Energy Agency say the increase has so far been
gradual.
(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler;
Writing by Andrew Torchia and Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale
Hudson and David Evans)