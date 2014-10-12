(Adds details, background)
DUBAI/KUWAIT Oct 12 OPEC is unlikely to cut oil
production in an effort to prop up prices because such a move
would not necessarily be effective, Kuwait's oil minister Ali
al-Omair was quoted as saying by state news agency KUNA on
Sunday.
Brent crude oil settled at $90.21 a barrel on Friday
after earlier falling to $88.11, the lowest since December 2010,
as Saudi Arabia said it raised production last month, adding to
perceptions that the kingdom is looking to defend market share,
rather than prices.
Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) are scheduled to meet in Vienna on
Nov. 27 to consider whether to adjust their output target of 30
million barrels per day (bpd) for early 2015.
"I don't think today there is a chance that (OPEC) countries
would reduce their production, especially since the target that
OPEC has given itself is 30 million bpd, which we have not
reached until now," Omair said, according to KUNA.
KUNA also quoted Omair as saying $76-77 a barrel might be
the level that would end the oil price slide, since that was the
cost of oil production in the United States and Russia.
He said cutting output would not necessarily prop up prices
and indicated that oversupply in crude output was mainly because
of an increase in production from Russia and shale oil from the
United States, KUNA cited him as saying.
"If we have something (to do) to preserve the stability of
the prices or bring it back to previous levels, we would not
hesitate in doing it, but it is known that this fall is not
because of a decision taken by OPEC," the minister said.
Some OPEC countries are becoming more worried about the drop
in oil prices and Venezuela has called on OPEC to hold an
emergency meeting to arrest the price slide.
The differing views within the 12-member group highlights a
split between Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies and other
members, such as Iran, who face greater budget pressures from
sub-$100 a barrel oil.
In a monthly report issued on Friday, OPEC said the more
than $20-a-barrel price fall since the end of June reflected
weak demand and ample supply, but echoed the view of core Gulf
OPEC members in saying winter demand would revive the market.
OPEC left its forecasts for global oil demand growth
unchanged and still expects an acceleration of demand growth in
2015. Total OPEC output grew by 400,000 bpd to 30.47 million
bpd, a rise led by Libya and Iraq.
Omair also said the oil price decline in recent weeks was
expected, adding: "We are still able to adapt".
Oil prices are expected to rise "or at least to keep their
current level" when seasonal demand pick up in winter, he said.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Ahmed Hagagy, editing by David
Evans)