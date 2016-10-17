AL-AHMADI, Kuwait Oct 17 Kuwait's finance minister and acting oil minister, Anas al-Saleh, said on Monday he was optimistic that an understanding on production "at least" would be reached between producers at an OPEC meeting in November.

He said expectations that oil prices would be between $50 and $60 over the next 10 to 15 months were "logical and acceptable".

Saleh was speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the opening of the Ahmad al-Jabe oil and gas show. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Kevin Liffey)