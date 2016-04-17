(Adds comments by oil sector spokesman)
By Ahmed Hagagy
KUWAIT, April 17 Kuwait reduced its crude oil
output and refining production on Sunday as part of an emergency
plan to help the OPEC member deal with the largest petroleum
workers' strike in years.
Thousands of Kuwaiti oil and gas workers are striking to
protest against a government plan for public sector pay reforms,
although non-Kuwaiti workers in the industry are not on strike.
Unions have not said how long the walkout will last.
Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) spokesman Saad Al-Azmi said in a
posting on KOC's Twitter account that the company had cut crude
output to 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) from its normal
production level of about 3 million bpd.
State refiner Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) has
also reduced production, to some 520,000 bpd from 930,000 before
the stoppage started on Sunday, Kuwait's state-owned news agency
KUNA reported.
It quoted KNPC chief executive Mohammed Ghazi Al Mutairi
affirming its "success ... in implementing the emergency plan
and operating the company's three refineries".
Khaled al-Asousi, a spokesman for KNPC, said without
elaborating that there was an increase in fuel supply to the
local market and to the ministry of electricity. Export ports
were operational and tankers were loading, he said.
Oil sector spokesman Sheikh Talal al-Khaled al-Sabah said in
remarks carried by KUNA that oil exports had not been affected
by the strike and that Kuwait was capable of fulfilling the
demands of its customers.
In a later statement on Twitter, al-Khaled said production
rates were gradually improving and that normal levels were "not
far off".
Kuwait's cabinet said in a statement carried by KUNA that
the strike would hamper work in the vital sector and that it had
authorised state oil companies to take all necessary steps to
find labour and ensure production was not affected.
The cabinet also said it would take legal measures against
any unacceptable practices.
Sheikh Mohammad al-Mubarak al-Sabah, minister for cabinet
affairs, told Reuters the strike was illegal as union members
had refused to negotiate ahead of the stoppage.
"The members of the union were contacted by the committee
headed by the manpower bureau. The members of the union refused
to talk with them and went on strike. So they are in breach of
Kuwaiti law. They can't strike without this (attempt at
discussion)," he said.
"With the oil price being what it is, and the fact that oil
income is a huge part of the (national) income, it is very
difficult if not impossible for the government to provide new
financial incentives."
(Additional reporting by Sylvia Westall and Maha el Dahan;
Editing by Catherine Evans)