UPDATE 1-China coal imports from Russia, Australia rise in April after ban on N.Korea cargoes
* Australia supplies +44.6 pct from yr before at 8.3 mln tonnes
KUWAIT, April 19 The spokesman for thousands of striking Kuwaiti oil and gas workers said on Tuesday that their three day-old strike would continue until planned public sector pay reforms are cancelled.
"The strike is ongoing until the implementation of the demands of the workers," Farhan al-Ajmi, head of the Petrochemicals Industries Company workers union, told a press conference.
"A decision to cancel (the strike) is linked to the abolition of decisions issued by the Petroleum Corporation," he added. (Reporting by Ahmed Hegagy)
* Australia supplies +44.6 pct from yr before at 8.3 mln tonnes
* Stretched over 10 years, that would be 95,000 barrels per day