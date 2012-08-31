KUWAIT Aug 31 Kuwait has awarded British
engineering company Amec Plc and U.S.-based Foster
Wheeler consultancy contracts for its new refinery and
clean fuel projects, al-Rai newspaper reported on Friday.
The 4 billion dinar (US$14.2 billion) Al-Zour project aims
to build the Middle East's largest oil refinery while the 4.6
billion dinar clean fuel project plans to upgrade and boost
capacity at existing facilities. Both have faced delays due to
political instability.
The tenders committee awarded the contracts on Thursday,
Kuwait's al-Rai reported, citing unnamed sources. The value of
the contracts amounts to around 2 percent of each of their total
budgets, it said.
Sources told Reuters last month that five international
engineering companies had submitted bids for the project
management and consultancy contracts. Apart from Foster Wheeler
and AMEC, Fluor Corp, Australia's WorleyParsons
and France's Technip were in the race.
State-owned Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), which
is running the two projects, is working on a list of contractors
and will award further tenders in the first few months of 2013,
al-Rai reported. Korean, U.S. and Italian companies are showing
interest, according to the newspaper report.
Last month sources told Reuters that other contractors had
to prequalify by Aug. 7 if they were to bid for the project's
engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts.
If it goes ahead, the Al-Zour project could have an impact
beyond its monetary value, helping to restore confidence in
Kuwait's economic management and the government's ability to
follow through on major projects. Kuwait is a member of the
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
The Al-Zour project, originally planned a decade ago, aims to
provide fuel for power generation and water desalination
facilities and will allow Kuwait, one of the world's biggest oil
producers, to export any excess.
The refinery would process 615,000 barrels per day, coming
online in 2018. It would exceed the capacity of Saudi Arabia's
550,000 bpd Ras Tanura plant, the Middle East's largest
refinery.