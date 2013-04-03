CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges higher against firmer greenback as oil stabilizes

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3495, or 74.10 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across a steeper yield curve TORONTO, June 1 The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly firmer U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, stabilized after a sharp loss the day before. U.S. crude prices were up 0.02 percent to $48.33 a barrel after having hit a nearly three-week low on Wednesday. U.S. industry data showed a big drop in crud