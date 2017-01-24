KUWAIT Jan 24 Kuwait's parliament is trying to
restrict the cabinet's ability to impose new fees on citizens
and reduce price subsidies, an effort that threatens government
plans to strengthen state finances in the face of low oil
prices.
Opposition candidates won about 24 out of 50 seats in
elections last November that were seen by many Kuwaitis as a
referendum on austerity measures. That gave the opposition more
power to oppose government initiatives.
On Tuesday Safa al-Hashem, a spokesman for the National
Assembly's financial and economic committee, said members of
parliament had proposed cancelling a law passed by the previous
assembly which ratified a rise in electricity and water tariffs.
MPs also proposed a measure confirming the right of the
National Assembly to regulate and approve any move by the
government to impose fees.
The measures would constrain government efforts to save
money by reducing energy subsidies and increasing non-oil
revenues. A victory by parliamentary opponents in these areas
could help them block other austerity plans, such as a drive to
reform public sector wages.
Hashem, speaking to reporters after the committee met with
Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh, said Saleh considered the two
proposals to be legally and constitutionally flawed, and asked
for two weeks to respond to them. Saleh was not available to
comment on Tuesday.
One of the Gulf's richest countries, Kuwait is better able
than most to cope with an era of low oil prices.
Nevertheless, the International Monetary Fund estimated in a
report this month that including the government's investment
income and before transfers to the sovereign wealth fund, its
fiscal surpluses had vanished because of shrunken oil income.
Both the IMF and government officials have said austerity
steps are vital to prevent large deficits from emerging in
future as Kuwait's population grows.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy and Hadeel Al Sayegh, Writing by
Andrew Torchia, Editing by Angus MacSwan)