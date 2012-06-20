* Opposition-dominated parliament dissolved
* Previous, pro-government assembly reinstated
* Last assembly tarnished by corruption suspicions
By Mahmoud Harby
KUWAIT, June 20 Kuwait's highest court on
Wednesday annulled the results of a February parliamentary
election in which opposition lawmakers won a majority, and
reinstated the previous assembly.
The ruling was the latest twist in an escalating row between
a government appointed by the ruler and mainly Islamist
lawmakers who had threatened to summon senior ministers to
parliament for questioning.
Prominent opposition lawmaker Musallam al-Barrak announced
that he and several other MPs were resigning from the restored
parliament, calling the court's ruling "a coup against the
constitution".
Opposition politicians won a majority in February's
elections, held after the emir dissolved the previous assembly
amid bickering with the government over corruption allegations
that had held up economic reforms and economic development.
Analysts said Wednesday's ruling would not be welcomed by
many voters who backed opposition politicians due to allegations
of financial irregularities against some former lawmakers.
"The previous parliament is completely unpopular," said
Abdullah al-Shayji, a political science professor at Kuwait
University.
"It does not have the support of the majority of Kuwaitis
who voted for the new parliament and rejected most of the
(former) parliamentarians who were rumoured to be involved in
the (corruption) scandal."
But some investors said the court's ruling to dissolve
parliament was a positive step as a protracted row between the
government and parliament had long delayed economic reforms and
held up vital development projects.
MARKET REACTION
"The old parliament being reinstated is likely to benefit
the private sector. I expect to see some positive reaction in
the market," said Talal Al-Hunaif, senior investment analyst at
Coast Investment and Development Co.
"The country is suffering from constant political unrest and
we saw no positive effect on the market since the new parliament
was elected."
The OPEC member and U.S. ally has weathered the popular
uprisings that have swept the Arab region since last year, but
tensions rose between the cabinet and opposition lawmakers
pushing for a say in government.
In one incident last year, some lawmakers let demonstrators
briefly occupy parliament to demand to change the then prime
minister, a senior member of the ruling family.
Opposition lawmakers failed to strike a deal with the ruling
family in February for a significant share of cabinet posts and
started exercising their right to summon ministers for
questioning as a way of pressuring the government.
Lawmakers were considering questioning the interior and
defence ministers, members of the ruling family, as well as the
oil minister.
The emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, suspended
parliament for a month earlier this week - something he has done
several times over the years - to avert a political crisis
between lawmakers and the cabinet.
Although Kuwait is home to one of the region's most
outspoken parliaments, the country's political system does not
resemble Western democracy. The cabinet is hand-picked by the
prime minister who is appointed by the emir who has the last say
in politics and the constitutional right to dissolve parliament.
Political parties are banned so lawmakers rely on forming
blocs and use grilling sessions to pressure the government. They
can end in confidence votes that force ministers from office.
